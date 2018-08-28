Five Things: Manchester United in a mess, Chelsea star gets a kicking, Dyche in bother

The third round of games in the Premier League provided plenty of thrills and spills for fans across the country.
Liverpool, Tottenham Hotspur, Chelsea and Watford maintained their 100% records, while West Ham United remain pointless at the foot of the table.
Pressure mounting at Old Trafford
Flower it up any way you like, after being thumped 3-0 at home by Spurs on Monday, Manchester United are a mess at the moment.
Whether you are Ed Woodward, Jose Mourinho or a United player, no-one can claim to be totally blameless for the current state of affairs.
However, Mourinho is the one who has to fix things and quickly. The Red Devils have four winnable games in September. They need to win the lot.
Hazard shows his quality
Eden Hazard was restored to Chelsea’s starting XI against Newcastle United on Sunday and it’s fair to say he got a bit of a kicking for his troubles.
Hazard was on the receiving end of some brutal tackles from Newcastle players, but he had the last laugh by firing the Blues ahead from the penalty spot.
The 27-year-old managed to get 90 minutes under his belt and he looks in the mood to do some damage this season.
Dyche in bother
Sean Dyche did well to lead Burnley to 7th in the Premier League last season, but he could pay for that success this time around.
The added distraction of Europa League qualifying games has stretched the Clarets’ resources and their domestic results have suffered as a result.
Dyche has plenty of goodwill in the bank at Turf Moor, but odds of 20/1 to be the first manager to leave his post could look generous if Burnley’s league form doesn’t improve over the next few weeks.
City miss De Bruyne
Manchester City’s failure to overcome Wolverhampton Wanderers on Saturday was potentially a big shot in the arm for their title rivals.
Kevin De Bruyne’s absence through injury was clearly felt as City struggled to find a way through Wolves’ dogged defence.
Manager Pep Guardiola would have hoped that his squad could cope without De Bruyne, but on this evidence they could drop a few more points while is he on the sidelines.
Emery must start Torreira
Lucas Torreira’s introduction during the second half against West Ham United proved to be the key moment for Arsenal.
Unai Emery’s side had looked lightweight in midfield up to that point, but the Uruguayan helped to shore things up when he came on.
Torreira may not be fully match fit after playing in the World Cup, but Emery needs to get him in the Gunners’ line-up as soon as possible.