Five Things: Liverpool star is a bargain, leg-weary Chelsea stumble, Gunners’ duo shine

It was another action-packed weekend in the Premier League, with the games providing plenty of areas for discussion.
Liverpool are the only club with a perfect record after six matches, with their 3-0 victory over Southampton moving them two points clear at the top of the table.
Read on as Sportslens takes a look at the main talking points from the latest round of fixtures.
Shaqiri looks a bargain
There were a few eyebrows raised when Liverpool signed Xherdan Shaqiri for £13.5 million from Stoke City this summer, but he already looks like a bargain.
The 26-year-old was heavily involved on his full debut – his shot led to Wesley Hoedt’s own goal and he crashed the free-kick off the bar that led to Mohamed Salah’s goal.
He was unfortunate to be replaced at half-time as manager Jurgen Klopp decided to shut up shop, but Shaqiri’s work had already been done.
Wolves hit the right notes at Old Trafford
Wolves were a class apart in the Championship last season and they’ve quickly adjusted to life in the top flight.
Saturday’s 1-1 draw at Old Trafford kept them in the top half of the table and they look well capable of staying there as the season progresses.
Joao Moutinho’s fine second-half strike gave Wolves a deserved point and it could have been three but for David de Gea’s excellent late save from Adama Traore.
Workhorse Kane invaluable for Spurs
There have been plenty of calls for Spurs to rest Harry Kane, but the England striker didn’t look short of energy at Brighton on Saturday.
Kane’s goal put him level with Jermain Defoe on 143 goals for Spurs, putting him joint-fifth in the club’s all-time goalscorer charts.
He could have added to his tally later in the game and appeared to be closer to the sort of form he is capable of.
Aubameyang and Lacazette link-up paying divdends
It took a little while for Unai Emery to play Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Alexandre Lacazette together, but it is a decision that is paying off for the Arsenal manager.
The duo were both on the scoresheet against Everton on Sunday and Arsenal look a much more potent force with the two of them on the pitch.
We called for the pair to be unleashed back in August – maybe Emery is a Sportslens fan?
Leg-weary Chelsea stumble at West Ham
Chelsea manager Maurizio Sarri played a surprisingly strong team against PAOK in the Europa League during the week and he paid the price at the London Stadium on Sunday.
West Ham defended doggedly on their way to a 0-0 draw and Sarri may privately be regretting his decision not to rest more of his stars in Greece.
The Blues’ boss will hope to see an improved performance when leaders Liverpool visit Stamford Bridge next weekend.