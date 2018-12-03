Five Things: Arsenal star smashes Spurs, Mourinho must be backed, time for Dyche to go

The Premier League kicked-off a busy December schedule in style, with some thrilling games taking place over the last couple of days.
Manchester City continue to lead the way, Liverpool are close behind, while Chelsea and Arsenal round-off the top four.
Sportslens takes a look at five talking points from over the weekend.
Aubameyang proving his quality
Quality strikers don’t come cheap, but Arsenal’s multi-million pound outlay on Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang is beginning to look like a bargain.
Aubameyang bagged a double against Tottenham Hotspur to take his tally to 10 for the season and he looks a superb bet at odds of 4/1 to win this season’s Golden Boot.
The Gunners’ 4-2 victory over their local rivals moved them into the top four – Aubameyang’s goals could easily keep them there.
Lucky Liverpool cash in on Pickford’s howler
Jordan Pickford’s career has been on an upward curve this year, but it’s fair to say he won’t look back on Sunday’s game against Liverpool with any fondness.
His late flap at a hopeful punt into the box allowed Divock Origi to nick an undeserved win for the home side and left Everton’s hopes of picking up something from the derby clash in tatters.
However, Pickford has proved he is a quality goalkeeper for both club and country during 2018 and he will bounce back from the error.
United defence needs sorting
Liverpool’s victory over Everton moved them 14 points clear of Manchester United.
They have scored just five more goals than Jose Mourinho’s side, but their respective defensive records speak volumes about why there is such a gap between the two sides.
Jurgen Klopp’s team have conceded five goals this season, while United have shipped 23. Mourinho’s gripes about not being allowed to bring in a world-class centre-half are well-founded.
Who can stop scary City?
Man City cruised to the title last season and it is difficult to imagine any other side toppling them this time around.
Pep Guardiola’s team have made light of Kevin De Bruyne’s absence over the past few weeks and their sqaud looks a cut above anything else in the Premier League.
Liverpool are doing well to stay in touch with City at the moment, but they’ll be nowhere near next May.
Time for change at Turf Moor
Burnley’s freefall down the Premier League continued with a dismal 2-0 defeat at Crystal Palace on Saturday.
The Clarets are without a win in their last seven matches and manager Sean Dyche appears powerless to stop their slide down the table.
Last season’s 7th placed finish is increasingly looking like a fluke – the Championship beckons if Dyche remains in charge.