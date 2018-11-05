Five Things: Arsenal boss rewarded, Brazilian key to the Toffees, Chelsea star getting there

Rarely a week goes by in the Premier League without something to talk about and the latest round of games certainly provided plenty of areas for discussion.
Manchester City demolished Southampton to retain their place at the top of the table, but Chelsea and Liverpool are still breathing down their necks.
Sportslens takes a look at the main talking points from over the weekend.
Emery’s bold approach rewarded
Arsenal boss Unai Emery was rewarded for two inspired substitutions that changed the course of Saturday’s 1-1 draw with Liverpool.
Emery introduced Alex Iwobi and Aaron Ramsey after his side fell behind and the former played a crucial role in Arsenal’s equaliser.
His fine pass allowed Alexandre Lacazette to level with eight minutes to play and secure a deserved point for the home side.
Fabinho will come good
Fabinho has struggled to get to grips with the pace of the Premier League, but he will come good as the season progresses.
He was outshone by Lucas Torreira and Granit Xhaka at the Emirates Stadium as the home duo produced another impressive performance.
However, Fabinho hasn’t become a bad player overnight and will eventually prove his worth in a Liverpool shirt.
Richarlison central to Everton’s hopes
Marco Silva’s decision to play Richarlison through the middle has been the catalyst for an improved run of form for Everton.
The Brazilian scored two fine goals to secure a third straight home league win for the Blues.
He now has six goals this season and Everton look a far better side with him leading the line.
Scary City march on
Raheem Sterling, Leroy Sane and Sergio Aguero ran riot against Southampton on Sunday, bagging five of City’s six goals.
City made light of Kevin De Bruyne’s absence to comfortably maintain their place at the top of the table.
Pep Guardiola’s side have now scored 33 goals in 11 league games – at this rate they could top last season’s 106 goal tally.
Morata finally coming good?
It’s fair to that Alvaro Morata has had a difficult time of things at Chelsea, but there have been signs of improvement over the past few weeks.
Sunday’s double against Crystal Palace took his tally to four goals in his last four matches, although a last minute miss proved that he still has work to do.
However, he looked more confident against Palace and manager Maurizio Sarri is clearly having a positive impact on his form.