Fitzwater won’t sign new deal at West Brom, could leave after 15 years

Jack Fitzwater has an uncertain future at West Bromwich Albion after struggling for first-team football for many years. The 22-year-old has made only one appearance at senior level and is out of contract this summer, so his 15-year association with the Baggies could be coming to an end.
Fitzwater’s lack of first-team opportunities led to him embarking upon loan moves away to Chesterfield (September 11, 2015 – October 9, 2015), Hednesford (January 7, 2016 – March 8, 2016), Forest Green Rovers (July 22, 2017 – January 3, 2018) and Walsall (January 31, 2018 – May 31, 2018) (August 3, 2018 – January 3, 2019) (January 31, 2019 – May 31, 2019).
The central defender made 42 appearances in three stints at Walsall but spending 18 months of the last two years in League Two suggests he isn’t good enough to be at West Brom.
Fitzwater made the matchday squad in Albion’s EFL Cup defeat to Millwall (August 13, 2019) and made his senior debut in their FA Cup win over Charlton Athletic (January 5, 2020) this season, but he’s failed to make the matchday squad in any other first-team game across the board.
And with Kyle Bartley, Semi Ajayi, Nathan Ferguson and Ahmed Hegazy ahead of Fitzwater in the pecking order, it’s hard to see the Baggies handing him a new deal. The 22-year-old may not be offloaded before the January transfer window shuts, but he could leave when his contract expires in July.
Stats from Transfermarkt.