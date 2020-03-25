Fiorentina looking to sign Cutrone permanently

Fiorentina are looking to sign Patrick Cutrone permanently at the end of this season as per reports from Italy.
The Italian is currently on loan at the Serie A club. Cutrone failed to make his mark in the Premier League and he was sent out on loan during the January transfer window.
Although he hasn’t been prolific for Fiorentina, he has managed to impress at the club.
It will be interesting to see if the two clubs can agree on a permanent deal this summer.
Corriere dello Sport (translated by Sportwitness) explain that Cutrone is already an indispensable part of Fiorentina’s squad and the club’s director of football Daniele Pradé is working to complete the transfer.
Wolves paid £16million for the striker and they will be looking to recoup most of what they paid for him.
The Italian striker complained earlier in the season that he hasn’t been given too many chances by Nuno. According to him, the Wolves manager is loyal to his core group of players and he felt like an outsider at the club.
It seems highly unlikely that Cutrone will get another chance to prove himself at Wolves. A transfer looks increasingly likely now.
Wolves should look to cut their losses on him and invest in a quality attacker at the end of this season. They will need a quality alternative to Raul Jimenez.
The 22-year-old needs to play regularly at this stage of his career and a permanent move back to Italy could be ideal for him as well.