Filip Benkovic wants to stay at Celtic till the end of the season

One of the areas where Brendan Rodgers needs to bolster in January is the central defence. Adding depth in the attacking department is also key, but Rodgers can no longer ignore the importance of adding a quality centre-back to the squad.
Dedryck Boyata has not signed a contract extension at Parkhead, and Celtic could lose him for nothing in the summer. So, the Bhoys could sell him now, and reinvest in the squad.
One player who is looking to continue at Celtic Park, however, is Filip Benkovic. The 21-year-old joined the Bhoys in the summer transfer window on loan from Leicester City and has been brilliant for the club.
He has made 16 appearances this season, in all competitions and has been rock solid at the back.
There are fears that Leicester might recall Benkovic in January after his impressive performance, but the young defender has expressed his desire to stay in Scotland for the rest of the season.
Benkovic has revealed that Leicester boss Claude Puel wants him to stay at Celtic, while he personally believes that he would improve as a player under Rodgers.
“I really hope I will stay here until the end of the season,” said Benkovic to The Scottish Sun.
“It’s not a decision for me but the Leicester coach has said I can stay here and that’s good for me.