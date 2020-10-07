FIFA 21 Wonderkids – the best young players in FIFA 21

FIFA 21 is released on 09 October, with special pre-order offers allowing fans to play the game from 06 October, and review copies circulating for a couple of weeks before the game is officially released.

Career Mode has historically been the most popular game mode in the FIFA series and FIFA 21’s improved management mode offers users a new set of challenges and they will be looking to lay down the foundations of a long and successful journey by bringing in talented young players who can be developed into superstars.





It is always exciting to invest in a readymade star but that approach is hardly rewarding or logical in the career mode. It is much more fulfilling when a talented young player, picked up on a bargain, goes onto become a world-beater.

The challenge of developing these players is exciting and it also sets up the career mode journey for long-term success.

Here is a look at the best possible starting XI you can put together from some of the most talented under-18 players available in FIFA 21.

FIFA 21 Wonderkids Team

The criteria is simple:

Players must be 18 or younger.

Only potential OVR will be considered.

Formation: 4-3-3.

Goalkeeper

Vandevoort (Genk), Chevalier (Lille), Fortuna (Espanyol)

All three players have exceptional potential in the game but Vandevoort is arguably the best option with the potential to reach ratings of 87.

The likes of Chevalier and Fortuna are cheaper options at the start of the game though and can be snapped up at about £450-500k.

Defender

Nuno Mendes (Sporting), Tanguy Kouassi (Bayern Munich), Josko Gvardiol (RB Leipzig), Ki Jana Hoever (Wolves)

Mendes and Hoever are perfect options for those looking to sort out their full back positions for years to come. Both players are relatively well-known in the game as well.

Hoever recently switched clubs from Liverpool to Wolves.

Meanwhile, the likes of Kouassi and Gvardiol are highly rated within the game as well. With potential ratings of 85 and 86, they are excellent choices for the long term centre back roles. Kouassi is highly rated at Bayern and Gvardiol was heavily linked with Leeds, in reality, this summer.

Midfielder

Eduardo Camavinga (Rennes), Jude Bellingham (Borussia Dortmund), Ryan Cherki (Lyon)

All three players have already made a name for themselves in the game and they are excellent options in the career mode as well.

With the ability to reach potential ratings of around 88, they are good options to pick up on a bargain at the start of the game.

All three players are capable of playing multiple roles in the central midfield or in the advanced areas.

Attackers

Ansu Fati (Barcelona), Mason Greenwood (Manchester United), Jeremy Doku (Rennes)

The three players have the potential to reach ratings of around 90, 89 and 88 respectively.

Fati is already a sensation in La Liga and at 17, he is the very definition of a wonderkid. The same applies for Greenwood who could not stop scoring for the Premier League giants last season.

Signing them at the start of the career mode journey would save millions down the line and leave you with one of the highest-rated attacks in the game in future.

Doku and Fati are ideal wide forwards and Greenwood can lead the line to complete a lethal attacking trio.

While there are other tempting options like Jadon Sancho, Erling Haaland, Sandro Tonali, Alphonso Davies and Matthijs De Ligt, who are 19-20 years old, these players are likely to cost a lot and they might not even be available easily at the start of the game.

Also, most of them are established players now and despite being very young, it would be odd to categorize them as wonderkids at this stage.

Furthermore, spending huge sums of money to sign generational talents who are probably better than most established players would defeat the purpose of a career mode journey, which is more enjoyable with a long term approach.

Final Team

GK: Vandevoort, 87

RB: Ki Jana Hoever, 84

RCB: Tanguy Kouassi, 85

LCB: Josko Gvardiol, 86

LB: Nuno Mendes, 87

CM: Jude Bellingham, 88

CAM: Ryan Cherki, 88

CM: Eduardo Camavinga, 88

RW: Jeremy Doku, 88

LW: Ansu Fati, 90

FW: Mason Greenwood, 89

These are some of the best youngsters you can buy in FIFA 21 in their respective positions.

For more player stats, make sure you check out EA Sports’ FIFA 21 Player ratings.