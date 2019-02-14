Fernando Llorente says he will be delighted to sign a one-year contract extension with Tottenham

Tottenham Hotspur strolled to a 3-0 victory over Borussia Dortmund last night during the first-leg of their Champions League round-of-16 clash.
Spanish striker Fernando Llorente came off the bench to bag the third goal after Heung-Min Son and Jan Vertonghen got on the scoresheet earlier in the second-half, and his strike might have just sent Spurs through to the quarterfinals.
The 33-year-old has just a few months left on his current deal at the north London side after arriving in the summer of 2017 from Swansea City on a two-year deal for £12.1 million, and he was close to leaving last month.
However, Llorente claimed injury to Harry Kane might have played a huge role in his decision to stay, and he has revealed he’s open to signing a one-year contract extension.
“If I renew for one year I’ll be delighted,” the former Spain international told El Larguero, as reported by AS.
“The project here at Tottenham is very exciting, but we are also prepared for any phone call that might come through”.
The former Athletic Bilbao and Juventus man has featured in 50 games for Tottenham since arriving from the Welsh outfit, but the majority of his appearances has been from the bench.
Nevertheless, he has managed to score 12 goals and continues to prove himself as a dangerous target man.
It remains to be seen if Llorente has done enough to convince manager Mauricio Pochettino that he deserves a contract extension, but the Spanish offers Tottenham the choice to go direct whenever he is on the pitch, and it has worked in their favour a couple of times.