Fernando Llorente keen on extending stay at Tottenham

Tottenham striker Fernando Llorente has revealed that he would like to stay at the club for another season.
The Spaniard was linked with an exit earlier in the season due to the lack of playing time.
Speaking to Sky Sports, the Tottenham striker revealed: “I would love to stay for another year, but the truth is I am not thinking much about that right now. I believe the important thing at the moment is the team, not for individual players to think about themselves.”
Llorente has done a decent job as a back up to Harry Kane so far and the fans will be pleased with his decision to stay.
The former Bilbao forward is a great option to have off the bench. Tottenham need more goalscoring options in order to compete for the title and Llorente can do a job when called upon. He proved his worth when he scored the all-important goal against Manchester City in the Champions League.
It will be interesting to see if Spurs decide to hold on to him once his deal expires at the end of the season.
There is no doubt that Pochettino could use someone better but top quality players might not want to be a back up to Harry Kane next season. With the likes of Janssen expected to depart, keeping Llorente for another season might not be a bad decision.
Llorente has 8 goals and 5 assists in 10 starts for Tottenham this season.