Felipe Anderson wants to be a hero at West Ham

West Ham midfielder Felipe Anderson has revealed that he wants to become a hero for the Hammers.
The Brazilian explained his admiration towards former West Ham star Paolo Di Canio and claimed that he wants to follow in the Italian’s footsteps.
Di Canio had done well at Lazio as well and Anderson has had a similar path in football so far.
The 25-year-old midfielder has done extremely well at West Ham so far and the fans will be delighted to hear these comments from their key player.
He said to The Independent: “He was a legend at Lazio and I know a lot about him. I saw him many times and know his importance there, and here. Now I am at West Ham I want to follow in his steps, play like him and earn a reputation like him. I hope I can do the same as him and be remembered as a star for both clubs.”
The Brazilian was West Ham’s creative force in the absence of Manuel Lanzini and he will be hoping to help his side finish in the top half of the Premier League this season.
Manuel Pellegrini spent big money on the South American and so far, he has justified the price tag.
It will be interesting to see if he can cement his place as a fan favourite like Di Canio. If he does, the transfer will look like a massive bargain.