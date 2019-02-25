Felipe Anderson says he didn’t know representatives of the Brazilian National Team came to watch him against Fulham

West Ham United secured their first Premier League win in five games at the expense of struggling Fulham on Friday night, bagging their 10th win of the 2018-19 campaign in the process.
With 11 games to go, the Hammers will be looking to pip both Watford and Wolverhampton Wanderers to the seventh position in the log come May, but they will need to be consistent in order to do so.
Brazilian attacking midfielder Felipe Anderson is keen on helping West Ham to a strong finish, and it could prove beneficial to his aspirations of earning a recall to the national team.
The £36million club-record summer signing has arguably been the club’s best player thus far this season, scoring eight goals and assisting three others in 27 league appearances.
Anderson’s form has attracted Brazil manager Tite, and representatives of the National Team were at the London Stadium to run the rule over him.
The 25-year-old wasn’t aware of their presence until after the game, but he would hope he did enough to convince them.
“On Friday it was a very important opportunity for us, to get three points towards the objectives we set up for ourselves this season. We were playing at home, in front of our fans, and we made the circumstances of the match even harder for us when we conceded the first goal but we managed to come back and get a good victory,” the former Lazio man told the club’s official website.
“I didn’t know [that representatives of the Brazilian National Team were in the stadium on Friday], as I always say, it’s one of my main goals to go back to the National Team but I was very focused. I want to get back there but to do so I know I need to give my all to the team and that’s what really matters.
“If I’m taken into account that gives me even more confidence to play my best football and if I keep on working I’m sure I’m going to be called up eventually.”
Anderson has only one senior cap for Brazil, and that came in 2015, a year before helping the under-23’s to the country’s first-ever Olympic gold medal in men’s football.
Given the plenty and quality options available to Tite, the West Ham star will have to keep impressing on a consistent basis if he’s to force himself back into the star-studded national side, and that motivation should see him play his best football for the London club.