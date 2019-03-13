Felipe Anderson raves about West Ham goalkeeper Lukasz Fabianski

West Ham star Felipe Anderson recently gave an exclusive interview with Soccer AM, where he named the best player currently at the club.
The 25-year-old joined the Hammers during the summer transfer window for a club record transfer fee. He has settled in at his new club nicely and has been one of the consistent performers for the London outfit.
Anderson was one of the many new signings made by Manuel Pellegrini before the start of the season. West Ham are choc-a-bloc with top class players currently, but Anderson’s response when asked who is the best player at the club might shock everyone.
The 25-year-old told Soccer AM:
“I think that would be Fabianski, the goalkeeper. He saved us in a lot of occasions this season, so I think right now he is one of the best. He’s good.”
There is certainly no dearth of talent in Pellegrini’s squad. The likes of Marko Arnautovic, Javier Hernandez, Mark Noble, Samir Nasri and even the ever-consistent Declan Rice, are some of the popular names that West Ham fans would have wanted to hear.
Fabianski joined West Ham from Swansea City in the summer, for just £7 million, and has established himself as one of the key players for the Hammers.
The 33-year-old has made 117 saves this season, more than any other keeper in the Premier League, and his signing has proved to be a great addition by the club.