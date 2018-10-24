Felipe Anderson promises to get better at West Ham

Felipe Anderson has said to the club’s official website that he has adapted well at his new club, and has promised to the fans that he would get better.
West Ham signed Anderson from Lazio for a club record fee of £36m during the summer transfer window. The 25-year-old has started in all the nine matches for the Hammers, and has managed one goal and an assist so far.
It can often take time for any player to adapt to a new club, a new system, and a new league, and Anderson, who is arguably one of the most exciting talents in world football, is also facing teething problems in adjusting to the new conditions.
Expectations are high from him, given the amount of money West Ham have dished out for his signature, and Anderson is fully aware of that.
He says that he has the support of his teammates and the trust of the fans. He has shown glimpses of his vast talents already and now has pledged to get even better which should excite the Hammers fans.
They have confidence in me and I am very happy here. The results have not yet been as good as we would have liked, but I believe the work will have an effect and we will start getting better results.
“My adaptation has been wonderful, better than expected, and it will be even better with time,” said Anderson to the club’s official website.
“People think that Felipe Anderson can make a difference in every match and to have the trust of my teammates and to have the trust of the fans is very important. We will try to get better results at home in the next matches.
“The results have to improve soon and we need to keep being positive to get them.”
West Ham have made a poor start to the season, having won just two games out of nine in the Premier League.