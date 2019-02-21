Felipe Anderson comments on adapting to the Premier League

West Ham United star Felipe Anderson has admitted that he still needs to get stronger to get suited to the Premier League.
The 25-year-old joined the Hammers during the summer transfer window from Serie A side Lazio for a club record transfer fee.
The £42m Brazilian star struggled initially to make an impact, but he has developed into one of the standout stars in the Premier League as the season progressed.
West Ham find themselves 10th in the league table, and Anderson has played a pivotal role in Manuel Pellegrini’s team.
Anderson has played in all the Premier League games so far, and has scored eight goals already. He has three assists to his name as well, but his involvement to the side goes beyond that.
The Brazilian, who enjoys dribbling, has said that he has worked very hard in settling in at a new league which he considers as the best in the world.
He adds that the intensity of the Premier League is very high, and that he needs to get stronger.
Anderson is fast becoming a popular figure among the fans, and his latest comments prove that he will be ready to work even harder to deliver for the club.
“I have always enjoyed dribbling. That has been a key part of my game and you do get quite a lot of space in England,” said Anderson to BBC Sport.
“But the game is very intense and it is difficult to keep it up for the 90 minutes. Every game is end to end, with attack after attack. I am still adapting to that side of the game and I need to get stronger.
“The Premier League is the best league in the world, and it is very well regarded if you get a chance to play in it. I was very motivated from day one to repay the belief the club has shown in me. I have worked very hard to settle in quickly and am enjoying being part of the team, being in the city and taking part in such a project.”