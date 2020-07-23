FC Lorient react as Illan Meslier joins Leeds United permanently

Illan Meslier has joined Leeds United on a permanent basis after spending the 2019-20 campaign on loan from French outfit Lorient, putting pen to paper on a three-year deal.

The 20-year-old arrived at Elland Road last summer as a cover for Kiko Casilla, making his debut in the FA Cup third round tie against Arsenal in January.

Meslier made his league debut away at Hull City in February after Casilla received an eight-game ban from the F.A for allegedly racially abusing Charlton Athletic forward Jonathan Leko last September, and he was in goal for Leeds’ last 10 games, keeping seven clean sheets and helping them seal Premier League promotion with his brilliant performances.

The France youth international made 30 appearances in all competitions for Lorient last term and kept 11 clean sheets, and they have wished him the best after he joined the Whites permanently.

Illan Meslier rejoint définitivement @LUFC. Félicitations pour le titre de Championship 👌 et bonne continuation pour la suite de ta carrière @MeslierIllan ! 🧤 pic.twitter.com/4vnM7QNYIo — FC LORIENT 🐟 (@FCLorient) July 23, 2020

“Illan Meslier joins definitively

@LUFC. Congratulations on the Championship title Ok hand and good luck for the rest of your career @MeslierIllan!”

Meslier has represented France at Under-18, Under-19 and Under-20 level and will hope to earn a call-up to the senior team going forward.

The youngster will look to establish himself as head coach Marcelo Bielsa’s first-choice in the English top-flight, and that will definitely require a lot of hard work and consistency.

He is the Leeds’ second signing of the summer, after Helder Costa’s loan move from Wolverhampton Wanderers also became permanent.