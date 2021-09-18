FC Koln takes on RB Leipzig in the Bundesliga the Saturday and they will be looking to inflict further misery on the visitors with a win at home.

The home side are seventh in the league table with two wins and a draw out of their four league games and they will be up against RB Leipzig who have lost three of their four league matches so far.

Koln managed to pick up a win and a draw against Leipzig in the Bundesliga last season and they will fancy their chances of picking up all three points here.

FC Koln vs RB Leipzig team news

The home side will be without the services of Jannes Horn and Tim Lemperle due to injuries.

Florian Kainz is suspended after his red card last week.

RB Leipzig will be without the services of Marcel Halstenberg and Marcelo Saracchi due to injuries.

FC Koln: T Horn; Schmitz, Mere, Czichos, Hector; Skhiri; Thielmann, Ljubicic, Uth; Modeste, Andersson

RB Leipzig: Gulacsi; Mukiele, Orban, Simakan, Gvardiol; Adams, Kampl; Nkunku, Szoboszlai, Forsberg; Silva

FC Koln vs RB Leipzig form guide

The home side have lost just one of their four league matches so far but they have been vulnerable at the back.

Koln have conceded six goals in the Bundesliga and they will have to tighten up at the back in order to grind out a positive result here.

RB Leipzig are heading into this game on the back of two consecutive defeats and they have been quite poor on their travels.

The visitors have lost their last five away matches in the Bundesliga.

FC Koln vs RB Leipzig Betting odds

Here are the latest betting odds for FC Koln vs RB Leipzig from bet365:

Match-winner:

FC Koln – 3/1

Draw – 14/5

RB Leipzig– 17/20

Total goals:

Over 2.5 – 5/8

Under – 8/5

FC Koln vs RB Leipzig prediction

The home side are undoubtedly in better form and they will be expected to pick up all three points here.

Leipzig have been abysmal on their travels and they were recently thrashed 6-3 by Manchester City during the midweek in the Champions League.

The visitors will look to bounce back strongly but Koln have the quality to grind out a result here.

Prediction: Koln to win.

