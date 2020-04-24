Faustino Asprilla wants would-be Newcastle United owners to retain Steve Bruce

Newcastle United boss Steve Bruce has been widely tipped to be shown the exit door once the would-be new owners take charge, with the likes of former Tottenham Hotspur boss Mauricio Pochettino, former Juventus manager Massimiliano Allegri and current Borussia Dortmund manager Lucien Favre all said to be in running for the job.
Of the first meetings which have just taken place concerning the future coach of Newcastle, 4 names would be in the shortlist:
– Rafa Benitez
– Mauricio Pochettino
– Massimiliano Allegri
– Lucien Favre
— Manu ⭐️⭐️ (@ManuLonjon) April 21, 2020
Former Magpies boss Rafa Benitez has also been linked with a return, but former Newcastle striker Faustino Asprilla has urged the incoming owners to stick with Bruce as he has the potential to take the club to the next level with better players at his disposal.
“I think we have to keep Steve Bruce. He’s a good manager and coach, so I think he should stay,” the Colombian told Sky Sports News.
“He knows the club well. He’s done very good things with limited resources in recent times, so I think he’ll be able to achieve more than he has so far with better players at his disposal.
“All the coaches are good and the players are good. I have no doubts about that. I think we have to keep him in his role so that he keeps working on this big project.”
Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund are looking to seal a £300 million takeover of the St. James’ Park outfit in the coming days, with PCP Capital Partners owner and finance broker Amanda Staveley leading the negotiations.
She is a huge fan of Benitez and could be looking to lure the Spaniard back to the club ahead of the new season.
Bruce has led Newcastle to 13th place in the table following nine wins and eight draws in 29 league games, and securing top-flight safety is all but guaranteed.
Despite the decent job he has done, the former Sunderland boss isn’t popular with the fans, and it will be interesting to see if he will remain in charge of the club post-takeover.