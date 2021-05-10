Fashion Sakala suggests he rejected West Ham United and Newcastle for Rangers because of Steven Gerrard

Rangers have sealed a move for Oostende striker Fashion Sakala ahead of the summer transfer window, dealing a blow on several suitors as a result.

Newcastle United and West Ham United were keen on the Zambian hitman too, and he has suggested that he rejected them for the Light Blues following talks with manager Steven Gerrard.





While Sakala was keen on moving to the Premier League or La Liga, he admitted that he would only join a club where he is guaranteed regular playing chances, and it appears that the Hammers and Magpies were not able to promise him that.

“Honestly, I had a lot of options,” the 24-year-old revealed.

“I had teams in the Premier League, three teams from England. I had two teams from France, in Ligue 1. I also had a lot of options from Spain, in La Liga. But before making any decision, I always pray. And God showed me the direction to choose Rangers. I believe that’s the best decision that I’ve made. I believe it is the right decision because looking at how Rangers play, I will fit in quickly.

“The kind of style they play is almost the same way I play, and also how the coach explained he wants me to play is exactly how I play. Looking at the profile of Steven Gerrard, the first time he called me he told me that I’m a very good player and I have a lot to achieve. And looking at his profile, him telling me that really touched my heart.

“I felt like I have a journey to follow. He gave me a few names of big players he played with and I couldn’t believe that he was comparing me to those big names, that’s how he sees me playing. From the first time we started talking, I could tell that he really believes in me.”

Sakala has scored 14 goals and assisted another four for the Jupiler Pro League side this term and he will be looking to hit the ground running in the Scottish Premiership next season.

Rangers will also be playing Champions League football next season and will need all hands on deck to qualify for the group stages and advance to the knock-out stages.

The Light Blues could be looking to part ways with Alfredo Morelos this summer, while Jermain Defoe’s current deal expires at the end of the campaign.

The Premiership winners are hoping to extend the contract of the veteran, but that is not assured yet, and the addition of Sakala could come in handy as they look to defend their title next season.

West Ham need a striker this summer after selling Sebastien Haller in January, and while Sakala could have been a great free signing, it is Rangers that will be enjoying his services next season.

