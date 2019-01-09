Farhad Moshiri says Everton made a big bet appointing Marco Silva during the summer

Everton have struggled to impress of recent in the Premier League, winning just one of their last eight matches.
The Goodison Park outfit are currently 11th in the league table after managing to win just 27 points (7W 6D 8L) from 21 games.
Much more was expected from manager Marco Silva and his side after changes were made to the squad during the summer upon his appointment.
Everton’s majority shareholder Farhad Moshiri believes the club made a big bet appointing the Portuguese, and he claims they will continue to support him.
“We are very serious about what we want to do. I look at the table and it is just not good enough, I think we know that. We need to go up the table,” Moshiri told Everton AGM as reported by SportsMail.
“We’ve had bad luck, poor judgement, but I feel the business we did in the summer shows we are in the right direction, but it has been difficult. We did our homework and we put a big bet on Marco and we stick with him. He has our total support and we have a professional Marcel Brands who monitors the progress.
“Consistency has been an issue, but we have had terrific performances and the challenge in the second half is to have more of those performances. The football management team are totally focused on it. We know what we are and I’m comfortable.”
Having already invested £250million in the club, Moshiri is highly expectant, and Silva will have to lead Everton to an impressive finish if the billionaire businessman is to keep faith in him going forward.
The Portuguese left Hull City following their relegation, while he was relieved of his duties at Watford.
Everton have presented him another chance to prove himself, and he has to deliver at the end of the season if Moshiri’s big bet on him is to pay off.