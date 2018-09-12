Farhad Moshiri increases his shareholding, Everton fans react

Everton have confirmed that Farhad Moshiri has decided to increase his shareholding in the club.
The majority shareholder owned 49.9 percent of the club initially and he splashed out on another 18.7 percent through Blue Heaven Holdings Ltd.
The latest acquisition will take his shareholding to 77.2 percent no later than July 2019.
Everton fans seem quite happy and excited about the news of Moshiri’s latest commitment towards the club. The Toffees will need investment in order to compete in the league and Moshiri taking over the majority of the shares will only benefit them financially.
The majority shareholder has invested heavily in the squad since taking over and the Toffees will be hoping to have an impressive season this year.
Everton have started well under Marco Silva and the fans will be expecting them to challenge for the Europa League places.
Silva has signed the likes of Richarlison, Gomes, Bernard and Mina this summer and he will be under pressure to deliver a strong finish in the Premier League.
Here is how the Everton fans reacted to the club statement on Moshiri.
