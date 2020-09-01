Faouzi Ghoulam expected to join Wolves soon

Napoli defender Faouzi Ghoulam has been linked with a move to the Premier League this summer.

As per reports from Italy (h/t sportwitness), his agent Jorge Mendes is currently talking to Wolves and the transfer could be completed in the next few weeks.





Ghoulam has fallen down the pecking order at Napoli and he needs to leave the club in order to play every week. A move to Wolves could be ideal for the 29-year-old right now.

Wolves have a great rapport with Jorge Mendes and it could help them finalise the transfer soon.

Ghoulam will add quality to Nuno’s backline. The Molineux outfit sold Matt Doherty to Tottenham earlier and although Ghoulam is not his direct replacement, the Napoli defender will add some much-needed depth to the side.

Furthermore, Jonny picked up a serious injury in the recent weeks and he won’t be available for the start of the season. Nuno needs to bring in a quality left-back and Ghoulam could fill that void.

He has proven his quality in the Serie A before and he has the ability to succeed in English football as well. It will be interesting to see if he can make his mark in the Premier League if he moves to Wolves.