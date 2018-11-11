‘Fantastic once again’ – Belgian praised by some Tottenham fans after Palace win

Tottenham Hotspur defender Toby Alderweireld was praised by supporters for his performance in Saturday’s 1-0 win over Crystal Palace. Spurs earned a narrow victory over the Eagles, settled by a Juan Foyth goal in the 66th minute, but fans didn’t ignore the contribution of the Belgian international to ensure the visitors went away with a clean sheet.
Fantastic once again Toby!! Great win!! 👏⚽️ #COYS #THFC
— Daniel Woodley (@dwoodley1990) November 10, 2018
Thanks Toby, you were great today and so was the goal scorer #COYS
— Sam Moore (@Sammoore82) November 10, 2018
Solid again Toby 💪 #COYS
— SfrmdaWay (@SfrmdaWay) November 11, 2018
Absolutely superb Toby alderweireld ! Pay him what he wants! Immense🙌👊#COYS
— Simon Gould (@simong35) November 10, 2018
Awesome again Toby, you play the game like it’s easy, best cb in league. Hope lamela and trips injuries aren’t to bad and hope your hair has recovered from the torrential downpour
— Adam Bainbridge (@Adbainospurs) November 10, 2018
No Tottenham player won more aerial duels than Alderweireld (2), no Tottenham player made as many clearances (12), no Tottenham player completed as many passes (77) and no Tottenham player was more accurate with their long balls (9/10 complete). The 29-year-old has been a key player for Mauricio Pochettino this season, missing only one of their 12 Premier League games so far.
Signed from Atletico Madrid in 2015, Alderweireld has gone on to make 123 appearances in all competitions, scoring and creating nine goals. The centre-back, who also boasts 86 caps for Belgium, has an uncertain at Spurs as his contract is up next summer. Fans almost in equal amount were praising his performance against Palace and begging for him to extend his deal.
Alderweireld won’t be an easy player to replace. And as shown from Saturday’s win, he remains an important part of the side.
Stats from Transfermarkt and WhoScored.