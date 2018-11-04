‘Fantastic’, ‘Exciting’ – Rangers bring Banfield to Ibrox, some fans are delighted

Fans were delighted to hear that Rangers signed Neil Banfield as a scout, taking to social media to express their excitement and surprise for a former Arsenal man who worked under Arsene Wenger. According to The Times (h/t The Sun), Banfield has joined Steven Gerrard’s backroom team to aid with identifying transfer targets.
Banfield, who played for Crystal Palace, Adelaide City and Leyton Orient, worked for Arsenal in a variety of roles between 1997 and 2018 – coaching the academy, reserves and first-team. The 56-year-old will now be tasked with the job of finding affordable gems to help take Rangers to the next level – not any easy task.
The Gers spent around £10m over the summer, bringing in Connor Goldson & Jamie Murphy from Brighton & Hove Albion, Borna Barisic & Eros Grezda from NK Osijek, Nikola Katic from Slaven Belupo, Kyle Lafferty from Hearts, Jon Flanagan from Liverpool, Allan McGregor from Hull City and Scott Arfield from Burnley. They also brought in five players on loan.
Gerrard’s men are currently third in the Scottish Premiership with 21 points from 11 games this season, coming off the back of three wins and a draw from their last four outings. Rangers most recently enjoyed a 2-0 win away to St Mirren and have a game in hand on leaders Hearts, of whom they’re five points behind in the table.
