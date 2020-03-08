Fans react to Roy Keane’s comment on Everton after defeat vs Chelsea

Everton produced arguably their worst performance of the season as they suffered an embarrassing defeat against Chelsea in the Premier League on Sunday.
Former Manchester United midfielder turned football pundit Roy Keane wasn’t too impressed with the performance from Everton, who lost 4-0 against Chelsea at Stamford Bridge.
Everton have improved under Carlo Ancelotti since he took charge in December, but the Toffees have now picked up only one point from their last three games against Arsenal, Manchester United, and Chelsea. They find themselves 12th in the table and hopes of a European place is fading away.
Ancelotti has admitted after the game that the Toffees can compete to fight for Europe over the next season, but they have to forget it for now, especially after a performance like this.
Roy Keane has said that this is ‘the toughest job’ in Ancelotti’s stellar managerial career, and that Everton are ‘way off’ challenging for Europe.
Many Everton fans feel that Keane is absolutely spot on with his assessment, while there are some who feel the former Sunderland manager sprouts negativity only. Here are some of the selected tweets:
It’s the usual suspects holding us back, I don’t think we’re as far off as he’s making us out to be
— Cal (@CallumCalwillo) March 8, 2020
4 points out of 8th. 6 pts out of 5th. 9 games left, 5 at Goodison. It's definitely doable. One game doesn't change that.
— Ryan Williams (@RyanSoccerAA) March 8, 2020
Bad mentality all over the club. He’s spot on. Miles away.
— Jamie Barlow (@c0l0nelb0gey) March 8, 2020
Spot on though
— Ian (@IanLR) March 8, 2020
Keane loves to be as negative as he can. He's a naysayer. That's his USP. He chats shite most of the time. It's easy to make those comments after today's efforts. It's not exactly incisive analysis. He's not especially interested in us.
— Bluenose English teacher (@mrpaul2014) March 8, 2020
Anyone who disagrees with him,offer proof not hatred,he's bang on,we are 6or7 players short ON THE PITCH let alone quality subs.We can't turn up with 3not good enoughs,1 coming back from injury & 2 having a bad day. It's half a team Vs Chelsea. Quality needed. @EvertonBlueArmy
— ThePowerPig (@ThePowerPig2) March 8, 2020
Past 3 games have been a reality check of sorts
— DJSPARKY (@140samshadow) March 8, 2020
He’s right unfortunately. No positives at all from today. All our weaknesses on show and brutally exposed by Chelsea
— Ray Baker (@BakerRay3) March 8, 2020
Keane is right we are nowhere near Europe at the moment and the last few games has shown it apart from the 2nd half last week.
— Lee Molton (@leemolton) March 8, 2020