Fans reactions as Jose Mourinho slips prior to start of hockey game

Erstwhile Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho can’t seem to get out of the news no matter how he tries.
Since getting the sack at Old Trafford in December, the Portuguese has had more than enough time to relax and holiday.
Mourinho paid a visit to Balashikha (Moscow region) in Russia to attend a hockey game between two KHL teams Avangard and SKA today, and he made the ceremonial puck drop at the Balashikha arena just prior to the game.
However, it didn’t end well as he slipped afterwards, and some football fans on Twitter couldn’t help but mock the legendary manager.
That was unfortunate, but we hope Mr. José Mourinho is alright. pic.twitter.com/UtC3Hab3kI
— KHL (@khl_eng) February 4, 2019
Here are some of the reactions to Mourinho's slip:
— A.K (@Xero131) February 4, 2019
— Jack Beresford (@JackBeresford86) February 4, 2019
— Kasim Ali (@ItsKasim) February 4, 2019
— IMPRESSOR (@BaJOkay) February 4, 2019
— Shahriar Balouchi (@13Leafs01) February 4, 2019
— James Barnes Farnham (@jamesbarnesf) February 4, 2019
— Ryan Lim (@realryanlim) February 4, 2019
The 56-year-old was in charge at Manchester United between May 2016 and last December.
Mourinho signed a three-year contract with an option to stay at the club until at least 2020, but things went from bad to worse after he fell out with players like Paul Pogba and Antonio Valencia amid the club’s poor run.
He won the EFL Cup, the FA Community Shield and the UEFA Europa League in 2016–17 with the Red Devils, but he will most likely be remembered for how things fell apart during his last days at the club.