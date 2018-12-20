Fans reaction – Everton to build new 52k capacity stadium

Everton have officially announced on evertonfc.com, that they are pushing on with plans to leave Goodison Park, and move to a new purpose-built stadium.
The proposal is to move to a site at Bramley-Moore Dock, just north of Liverpool city centre.
Following consultations with fans, and professional advisors, the club have decided to aim for a capacity of 52k for the new ground. However, there will be room to increase that by a further 10k, meaning an overall potential of a 62k capacity stadium to move the club forward. A huge increase of their current 39,572 capacity.
First of all, a public consultation will take place next summer. The club will show the proposed designs, and also plans for the redevelopment of Goodison, the club’s home since 1892.
The club will then make final decisions, and officially submit a planning application, later next year.
Mixed reaction from fans
Today’s announcement brought a mixed reaction. Some fans feel 52k isn’t enough, whilst others feel it’s a step in the right direction.
As expected, rival fans have enjoyed ridiculing The Toffees plans, questioning the size of their support to fill it. Fans responded with the fact they do sell out every home game.
Moving forward
Leaving their spiritual home will not be easy for Toffees fans. But to progress in this day and age it is what is needed to compete. Manchester City, Arsenal, and Tottenham, have or are about to move. Chelsea have plans to renovate, and their Merseyside rivals have recently increased the capacity at Anfield.
The whole project will take time to come to fruition. Planning Authorities will have to listen to the entire community, and must be satisfied by the plans. The building work will then take time to complete, before safety certificates are awarded. As a result, it is likely any move is a few years away yet.