Fans react to West Ham midfielder Josh Cullen’s performance for Ireland

11 September, 2019 English Premier League, West Ham

West Ham United midfielder Josh Cullen has produced an impressive performance on his debut for his country, and fans across the world are praising him.

The 23-year-old was handed his full Ireland debut by Mick McCarthy yesterday, and he produced a solid performance as Ireland won 3-1 against Bulgaria.

Cullen, who is currently playing for Charlton Athletic on loan from the Hammers, won the Man of the Match award for Ireland.

Both West Ham and Irish fans have taken to Twitter to express their reaction, and it has been very positive. Here are some of the selected tweets:

Since making his debut in 2015, Cullen has hardly featured for the Hammers.

He enjoyed loan spells previously at Bradford City, Bolton Wanderers and Charlton, and will be away from the Hammers first-team squad this season as well.

However, Manuel Pellegrini will be pleased with his latest performance for Ireland. West Ham have enough quality players in midfield, and the likes of Mark Noble, Declan Rice and Jack Wilshere are ahead of him in the pecking order.

Cullen has proved that he is good enough at Championship level, and now he is showing his quality on the international stage as well.

