Fans react to Vedat Muriqi display vs England

11 September, 2019 English Premier League, Tottenham

England won 5-3 against Kosovo last night and Tottenham fans had plenty to watch out for.

While Spurs fans have been watching Harry Kane in action, they may have also had their eyes on another striker – Vedat Muriqi.

Earlier this week reports from Turkey claimed that Spurs scouted the Fenerbahce striker during Kosovo’s 2-1 win over Czech Republic, where he scored.

The 25-year-old started against England and he impressed everyone, showing his quality at the St Mary’s Stadium.

He set up Valon Berisha’s opener. The striker could have easily scored the goal himself but he was unselfish enough to square up with his teammate for his goal.

While England replied strongly and scored five goals, fans were more impressed with Muriqi’s outstanding no-look cross to pick out Berisha for Kosovo’s second.

He scored from the penalty spot to make it 5-3 and ended the night with a goal and two assists.

Many football fans have taken to social networking site Twitter to express their reaction on Muriqui’s display. Here are some of the selected tweets:

Daniel Levy is on the lookout for a back-up striker for Harry Kane, and it seems Muriqi could be an ideal addition for the north London club.

He has surely impressed the Spurs fans with his performance, and it remains to be seen whether the club make any concrete effort to sign him in January.
