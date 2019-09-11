Fans react to Vedat Muriqi display vs England

England won 5-3 against Kosovo last night and Tottenham fans had plenty to watch out for.
While Spurs fans have been watching Harry Kane in action, they may have also had their eyes on another striker – Vedat Muriqi.
Earlier this week reports from Turkey claimed that Spurs scouted the Fenerbahce striker during Kosovo’s 2-1 win over Czech Republic, where he scored.
The 25-year-old started against England and he impressed everyone, showing his quality at the St Mary’s Stadium.
He set up Valon Berisha’s opener. The striker could have easily scored the goal himself but he was unselfish enough to square up with his teammate for his goal.
While England replied strongly and scored five goals, fans were more impressed with Muriqi’s outstanding no-look cross to pick out Berisha for Kosovo’s second.
He scored from the penalty spot to make it 5-3 and ended the night with a goal and two assists.
Many football fans have taken to social networking site Twitter to express their reaction on Muriqui’s display. Here are some of the selected tweets:
He’s one of world’s best strikers
— Mr. Mühendis (@muhendisbey011) September 10, 2019
He will be our legend 🔥
— Emre T. (@kaardeess) September 10, 2019
He feeds on flesh in the mornings. He is stronger than HULK. He is not a human he is an IMMORTAL MONSTER. All europe gonna know him in a short time. Wait for him😁
— Sercan Carlos Da Silva Rocha (@SercanCarlos) September 10, 2019
Complate forward he have all things for goal
— Berke (@BerkeeYapici) September 10, 2019
What a player by the way.
— Jonathan Hill (@JontyHill14) September 10, 2019
Someone gotta pick up Vedat Muriqi, a real baller.
— Saeed (@ThatsWhatlSaeed) September 10, 2019
Daniel Levy is on the lookout for a back-up striker for Harry Kane, and it seems Muriqi could be an ideal addition for the north London club.