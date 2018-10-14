Blog Competitions English Premier League Fans react to Southampton striker Shane Long’s display for Republic of Ireland

14 October, 2018 English Premier League, Southampton


Republic of Ireland striker Shane Long has failed to score yet again. Frustrated Republic of Ireland fans have taken to social networking site Twitter to express their reaction to Long’s performance.

Ireland drew 0-0 with Denmark on Saturday, but Long was very poor during the game. They managed only three shots during the game, and Long came under criticism for his performance.

Long has played 81 times for Ireland and has scored 17 goals for his country. He has been with the Saints since 2014, but his goal scoring record has been poor in recent seasons.

In four seasons at the club, including the present campaign, only once he has managed to reach double figures in a season. Last season, he scored five goals in all competitions, and this season he has managed just two goals for Mark Hughes’ side.

Although he is hardworking, it is his lack of goals that has been a huge concern for both his club and country.

Southampton will face Bournemouth in the Premier League after the international break.

