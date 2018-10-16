Blog Competitions English Premier League Fans react to Sam Allardyce’s latest comments on Tottenham midfielder Eric Dier

Former Everton boss Sam Allardyce has probably made a fool of himself by stating that Barcelona midfielder Sergio Busquets is no better than Tottenham’s Eric Dier.

While speaking to Alan Brazil Sports breakfast, Allardyce says that Dier gets a lot of criticism for the same job that Busquets does. He feels the 24-year-old Spurs midfielder doesn’t always get the same credit.

Dier was brilliant in England’s 3-2 over Spain on Monday, but comparing with a world class midfielder like Busquets was probably inappropriate.

The 30-year-old is the irreplaceable midfield engine of Barcelona and Spain. He has redefined the role of a holding midfielder. Technically superb, one can simply get a grip of how Barcelona plays if they watch Busquets in isolation. He is that important and pivotal to how the Barcelona system works.

Dier is a good midfielder, no doubt, but he is nowhere near the class of the Spaniard. And probably, the England midfielder knows it as well.

Football fans have reacted to Allardyce’s latest comments, and one fan particularly observes that he is becoming a joke now with his poor analysis.

