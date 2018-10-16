Fans react to Sam Allardyce’s latest comments on Tottenham midfielder Eric Dier

Former Everton boss Sam Allardyce has probably made a fool of himself by stating that Barcelona midfielder Sergio Busquets is no better than Tottenham’s Eric Dier.
While speaking to Alan Brazil Sports breakfast, Allardyce says that Dier gets a lot of criticism for the same job that Busquets does. He feels the 24-year-old Spurs midfielder doesn’t always get the same credit.
“Busquets is no better than Dier…
…Dier does a similar job to Busquets but he gets a lot of criticism for it!”
Sam Allardyce believes #THFC‘s @EricDier is as good as Barca’s Busquets but doesn’t get the same credit! 👀
📻 Take a listen & give us your thoughts! ↓ pic.twitter.com/WOhINsq4og
— The Alan Brazil Sports Breakfast (@SportsBreakfast) October 16, 2018
Dier was brilliant in England’s 3-2 over Spain on Monday, but comparing with a world class midfielder like Busquets was probably inappropriate.
The 30-year-old is the irreplaceable midfield engine of Barcelona and Spain. He has redefined the role of a holding midfielder. Technically superb, one can simply get a grip of how Barcelona plays if they watch Busquets in isolation. He is that important and pivotal to how the Barcelona system works.
Dier is a good midfielder, no doubt, but he is nowhere near the class of the Spaniard. And probably, the England midfielder knows it as well.
Football fans have reacted to Allardyce’s latest comments, and one fan particularly observes that he is becoming a joke now with his poor analysis.
Getting beyond a joke now. Surely someone who knows or works with Sam can step in, have a word, an intervention of some kind, and get him to seek help.
— Joe Vickers (@corptvlman) October 16, 2018
He been on the pints of wine again
— James Challis (@Chall2007) October 16, 2018
Says the currently unemployed Sam Allardyce 🤔
— Craig Henniker (@craigybott) October 16, 2018
Wow 😲 a professional manager actually has this opinion. Amazing.
— G (@gdizzle1981) October 16, 2018
😂😂😂😂 best joke I’ve heard all year
— Rikki Betts (@Rikkib91) October 16, 2018
I remember when talksport used to actually be decent to listen to!
Nowadays all it is jumped up pundits looking for a reaction from ridiculous statements like this!
— Simon Broadley (@realsibroadley) October 16, 2018
That statement proves he should never manage again.
— Paul Anderton (@PaulAnderton11) October 16, 2018