Fans react to Phil Hay’s tweet after Leeds vs Wigan result

By
Saikat
-
Marcelo Bielsa

Leeds United managed only a draw against relegation-threatened Luton Town on Tuesday night at Elland Road.

Marcelo Bielsa’s side came from behind to salvage a 1-1 draw. It wasn’t a convincing performance at all from the Whites who are struggling with consistency since the restart.


Harry Cornick gave the visitors a shock second-half lead with a superb curling finish. Leeds equalized through Stuart Dallas in the 63rd minute. They created enough chances in the second half but failed to convert their chances.

Phil Hay, the Athletic journalist, who was covering the game, posted a series of tweets after the game. He has praised Pablo Hernandez and Ezgjan Alioski for the impact they made after coming from the bench.

Many Leeds United responded to his tweet and shared their opinions. Here are some of the selected tweets:

It was the same old story for Leeds. Luton goalkeeper Simon Sluga made several good saves, but poor finishing has cost them badly once again.

Patrick Bamford once again has failed to convert an easy chance. He lost his footing when well-placed to head home. Helder Costa too missed a good opportunity to score.

Leeds enjoyed 75% of possession and attempted 23 shots of which they managed to keep nine on target, according to BBC Sport.