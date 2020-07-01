Fans react to Phil Hay’s tweet after Leeds vs Wigan result

Leeds United managed only a draw against relegation-threatened Luton Town on Tuesday night at Elland Road.

Marcelo Bielsa’s side came from behind to salvage a 1-1 draw. It wasn’t a convincing performance at all from the Whites who are struggling with consistency since the restart.





Harry Cornick gave the visitors a shock second-half lead with a superb curling finish. Leeds equalized through Stuart Dallas in the 63rd minute. They created enough chances in the second half but failed to convert their chances.

Phil Hay, the Athletic journalist, who was covering the game, posted a series of tweets after the game. He has praised Pablo Hernandez and Ezgjan Alioski for the impact they made after coming from the bench.

It's a point but you wanted three. That felt like harder work than it needed to be. A different game once Hernandez and Alioski came on and had enough late on to win it. #lufc — Phil Hay (@PhilHay_) June 30, 2020

Many Leeds United responded to his tweet and shared their opinions. Here are some of the selected tweets:

Still rather be in Leeds position with 6 games to play. No need to panic — Tony Clough (@F_A_training) June 30, 2020

It’s a poor restart frankly. 4 from 9 with 2 games at home is rubbish. Bielsa has to take some of the blame today. Tried to get too cute and it cost us straight away, and frankly Pablo needs to start. Bamford needs to sit. — Ian Johnson (@IanJohnson1973) June 30, 2020

Bad result that should be burying teams like that — Cam Burrows (@CamBurrows92) June 30, 2020

Don't deserve anything on that result..should have put all of this to bed..Luton 2nd bottom get a result against a Leeds team top of the table..typical Leeds..I'll ask the question to the Leeds players..Do you really want to win, go IP and be heroes? On that showing..NO! — Kev (@Coolvibescouk) June 30, 2020

We are perfectly designed to get the results we get. If we have a toothless striker then we’ll always struggle to score despite so,so many chances. We would have won this 5:1 with a better forward. No idea why Bamford still gets a start. It’s so tedious. — R T (@Richardturton6) June 30, 2020

Alioski put some incredible balls in and was let down by his team mates. Why on earth are we not better at attacking these type of teams? — Hendo (@HendoLJ) June 30, 2020

Absolute garbage. 2 of the worst headers you'll ever see in football from Costa and Bamford. Weak all round performance. Brentford won again. We're determined to take it Dow to the wire instead of running away with it — Andrew Davies (@AD36421360) June 30, 2020

Typical Leeds, all the possession, plenty of good chances but poor finishing. Squeaky bum time again 😱😩 and I refuse to talk about Bamford — Steve Moffatt (@steviemoff) June 30, 2020

It was the same old story for Leeds. Luton goalkeeper Simon Sluga made several good saves, but poor finishing has cost them badly once again.

Patrick Bamford once again has failed to convert an easy chance. He lost his footing when well-placed to head home. Helder Costa too missed a good opportunity to score.

Leeds enjoyed 75% of possession and attempted 23 shots of which they managed to keep nine on target, according to BBC Sport.