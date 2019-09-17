Blog Competitions English Premier League Fans react to John Stones injury blow

17 September, 2019 English Premier League, Liverpool, Manchester City

Manchester City have suffered a massive blow today as defender John Stones has been ruled out for up to five weeks with a muscular injury.

Pep Guardiola has confirmed the news ahead of City’s Champions League clash against Shakhtar Donetsk.

With Aymeric Laporte out for at least four months, the latest injury to Stones will come as a crushing blow for City. Guardiola is currently with one recognised centre-back in Nicolas Otamendi, who has been very inconsistent with his performances.

Guardiola has said that they are now faced with an incredible challenge with just one defender. He has hinted that Fernandinho could be used as a centre-back, while young players like Eric Garcia Matret and Taylor Bellis could get opportunities to impress.

City’s injury crisis could have a serious impact on the title race. Liverpool are already leading by five points after just five games, and they have a chance to further extend the lead should City drop points.

Many football fans have taken to Twitter to express their reaction after the news broke out. Here are some of the selected tweets:

