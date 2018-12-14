Fans react to Jamie Carragher’s claims that Alisson is now putting David De Gea’s position as world’s best under threat

Liverpool host Manchester United on Sunday at Anfield as bitter and eternal rivals battle for bragging rights once again.
The Reds are top of the Premier League table and remain unbeaten after 16 round of games in 2018-19, while the Red Devils are 16 points behind them in sixth place.
The gulf in quality has been evident since last season as manager Jurgen Klopp made some great additions to his squad over the last three transfer windows, and many reckon David DeGea is the only player that can force himself into the German’s starting XI.
Given the form of Liverpool’s summer signing Alisson Becker, though, Reds legend Jamie Carragher believes DeGea’s position as the world’s best goalkeeper is now under huge threat.
“For the last three years this title has been David de Gea’s. The performance he gave away at Arsenal last season was the best I have ever seen from a goalkeeper,” the former defender wrote in his Telegraph column.
“Without De Gea, Manchester United’s decline since the retirement of Sir Alex Ferguson would be steeper, yet he arrives at Anfield on Sunday with his position as the Premier League number one under threat, not just because of Alisson’s recent form, but the Spanish goalkeeper’s dip.
“In Alisson, Liverpool may have recruited their De Gea. If they win the title, they will have their Schmeichel.”
While Alisson is impressing almost every other game and making timely saves, he is definitely still far from reaching the heights of the Spaniard.
Many football fans don’t agree with Carragher’s assessment and here is how they reacted on Twitter.
Sunday will see the goalkeeping duo go head to head, and the result of the cracker could come down to their performances in between the stick.