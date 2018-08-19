Fans react to Fulham keeper Fabri’s display vs Tottenham

Fulham crashed to yet another defeat in the Premier League yesterday.
The Cottagers were beaten 3-1 by Spurs and it was their second league defeat in two games.
Goals from Lucas Moura, Kieran Tripper and Harry Kane ensured a perfect start to the season for Mauricio Pochettino’s side.
Fulham fought back with a goal from Mitrovic but their battle did not last long.
The away fans were particularly disappointed with Fabri’s performance against Tottenham.
The newly signed keeper was abysmal against Crystal Palace last week and although his performance improved against Spurs, it was far from convincing.
Jokanovic has the likes of Bettinelli and Rico at his disposal and it will be interesting to see whether he drops Fabri for the next game.
Clearly, some fans are not convinced by him and it would be good to take him out of the firing line for a while.
Here is how the Fulham fans reacted to their new summer signing’s performance against Tottenham yesterday afternoon.
Fabri is… look, let’s just say it’s a good thing that Fulham got Sergio Rico.
— Muhammad Butt (@muhammadbutt) August 18, 2018
Not gonna lie but I think Fabri is the worst keeper I’ve ever seen.
— FutSpy – FUT Trader. (@FutSpy) August 18, 2018
Rico and Schurle in for kamara and fabri for next game is what needs to happen
— adam (@FFC_Adam) August 18, 2018
Fulham’s goalkeeper Fabri is super unimpressive. They’re gonna be in a lot of trouble unless he adapts to the PL quick#TOTFUL
— Archie Reed (@ArchAngel97) August 18, 2018
Surely rico is better than fabri
— Abrisam Durrani (@abrisamd) August 18, 2018
Fabri is so bad. Fulham will be battling relegation if he stays in goal
— El messiah (@Black_MambaO24) August 18, 2018
MLM looks good, Zambo looks decent, Seri is class but needs to settle a bit. Bryan is decent but positioning is questionable at times chambers needs to calm himself a bit with his panic passing. Fabri makes some good saves but some very silly mistakes might just need to settle in
— ★ S1 ★ (@S1PRODUCER) August 18, 2018
Fucking hell! Are Fabri’s gloves coated in butter?
— Fulham SC (@FulhamSC) August 18, 2018
positives
+ scored a goal
+ played well in patches against decent team
+ cairney able to control game more
negatives
– defensive shambles
– cairney comes off, we fall apart
– fabri and CBs dont communicate well#ffc #TOTFUL
— Jamie (@VuvuZuvela) August 18, 2018