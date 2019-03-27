Blog Competitions English Championship Fans react to Conor Hourihane’s brilliant free-kick goal on Twitter

Fans react to Conor Hourihane’s brilliant free-kick goal on Twitter

27 March, 2019 Aston Villa, English Championship


Aston Villa midfielder Conor Hourihane scored his first senior international goal as Republic of Ireland earned a deserved Euro 2020 qualifier victory against Georgia on Tuesday.

Ireland, who won 1-0 against Group D minnows Gibraltar on Saturday, won by the same scoreline at the Aviva Stadium.

The Irish fans threw tennis balls onto the pitch in protest at John Delaney remaining in the FAI hierarchy. However, shortly after the delay, Hourihane scored a magnificent free-kick to give his side the lead.

Football fans all over the world were quick to praise the Aston Villa midfielder on social networking site Twitter. Here are some of the selected tweets:

Keeper Darren Randolph denied Valeriane Gvilia before half-time while Jaba Kankava hit the woodwork, but Mick McCarthy’s men stayed resolute to move to the top of Group D.

Hourihane, who won only his eighth cap for his country, curled in a superb free-kick with his left-foot, although question marks remain on the positioning of the goalkeeper.

