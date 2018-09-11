Blog Competitions Scottish Premier League Fans react to Celtic midfielder Callum McGregor’s display for Scotland

11 September, 2018 Celtic, Scottish Premier League


Callum McGregor took part in Scotland’s 2-0 Nations League win against Albania on Monday night and some Celtic fans are absolutely delighted with his performance.

The 25-year-old played 79 minutes for Scotland at Hampden Park, and he did well. McGregor is loved by Celtic fans, and fans of all clubs were hugely impressed by the contribution made by him.

A section of fans took to social networking site Twitter and praised his performance by adding comments hailing him as “terrific”, “outstanding”, and “sensational”.

Here are some of the best reactions from fans on Twitter about McGregor’s performance:

The Celtic midfielder always divides opinion. While he is simply adored by the Bhoys fans, he is not always appreciated by non-Celtic fans.

McGregor has improved immensely under Brendan Rodgers, and his performance against Albania shows his class and quality.

Alongside the likes of John McGinn and Kevin McDonald, Scotland’s midfield trio involving McGregor looks a solid unit. He has a very good positional sense and his control over the ball is of the highest class.

