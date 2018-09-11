Fans react to Celtic midfielder Callum McGregor’s display for Scotland

Callum McGregor took part in Scotland’s 2-0 Nations League win against Albania on Monday night and some Celtic fans are absolutely delighted with his performance.
The 25-year-old played 79 minutes for Scotland at Hampden Park, and he did well. McGregor is loved by Celtic fans, and fans of all clubs were hugely impressed by the contribution made by him.
A section of fans took to social networking site Twitter and praised his performance by adding comments hailing him as “terrific”, “outstanding”, and “sensational”.
Here are some of the best reactions from fans on Twitter about McGregor’s performance:
Also, I’ve said it before but Callum McGregor needs to be starting every game. Outstanding.
— Desp (@Desp86) September 10, 2018
Thought Armstrong added loads of energy in the second half too. Probably should have scored but Callum mcgregor and how he finds space on the park? Sensational
— Andy Young (@AndyYoung90) September 10, 2018
Callum McGregor hardly getting mentioned after tonight’s game, thought he was terrific tonight.
— Jock McCruyff (@jockmccruyff) September 10, 2018
Callum McGregor played class tonight as he always does. The bhoy can run for days 🍀
— CeItic Culture (@CelticCulture_) September 10, 2018
Armstrong was a one season wonder then he made a mistake against England. He was decent tonight but honestly, Callum McGregor is the better player.
— Ben (@BenRFC2) September 10, 2018
The Celtic midfielder always divides opinion. While he is simply adored by the Bhoys fans, he is not always appreciated by non-Celtic fans.
McGregor has improved immensely under Brendan Rodgers, and his performance against Albania shows his class and quality.
Alongside the likes of John McGinn and Kevin McDonald, Scotland’s midfield trio involving McGregor looks a solid unit. He has a very good positional sense and his control over the ball is of the highest class.