Fans react on Twitter and Celtic want Everton defender Jonjoe Kenny

Celtic are reportedly looking to sign Everton defender Jonjoe Kenny on loan for the rest of the season.

According to reports from Sky Sports, the 23-year-old right-back is set to sign for the Scottish giants on loan until the end of the season.





The Bhoys are looking to sign a full-back this month. Neil Lennon is keen to fill the void left by Jeremie Frimpong who was sold to Bayer Leverkusen last week.

Kenny, who impressed heavily last season on loan at Schalke, has badly struggled for games at Goodison Park and has failed to impress Carlo Ancelotti.

He has made only four Premier League appearances this season, clocking 79 minutes of action only.

He was overlooked even when Seamus Coleman got injured. Ancelotti used the likes of Mason Holgate as a makeshift full-back instead of Kenny, which suggests he is not in the Italian’s long-term plans.

Kenny needs to play regularly, and a move to Celtic Park won’t be a bad option. He has Premier League experience and he would be a handy addition for Neil Lennon’s struggling side.

He was linked with a move to Burnley earlier this month but the Toffees were unable to agree a permanent deal for him.

Celtic fans are frustrated with the football being played under Lennon this season, and many feel Kenny will be wasted at Parkhead.

Many Everton fans like the idea that fringe players are being shipped away, but they are hoping to see a few players coming in before Monday’s deadline as well.

Here are some of the selected tweets:

Our Manager will have him in Goals next week😬 — D Mcguire (@DMcGCfc1888) January 31, 2021

SURELY there must be a plan to get a few deals done tomorow?if not the squad looks worryingly thin — Rhys Evans (@RhysBoh) January 31, 2021

No be long till his career is ruined now. — Gaz 🍀 (@G_b80) January 31, 2021

Couple of weeks with Lennon and he will be ruined this lad. — scott McIntyre (@scottMc85081322) January 31, 2021

If he does well swap deal for Ajer or Edouard — Calum Darren Moore (@CalumDMoore) January 31, 2021

Apologies in advance Everton fans. Neil Lennon will ruin this lad. — Lubosleftpeg (@Lubosleftpeg1) January 31, 2021