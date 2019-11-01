Fans react as West Ham midfielder Jack Wilshere suffers injury blow

Manuel Pellegrini has confirmed on Thursday that midfielder Jack Wilshere is not fit enough to play the next game.
West Ham will face Newcastle United in their Premier League clash on Saturday at the London Stadium.
The 27-year-old, who missed last weekend’s draw against Sheffield United to injury, has been suffering from a minor groin injury from which he is yet to recover.
Pellegrini has confirmed that Wilshere, who is on £100k-per-week wages at West Ham, is not fully fit, and therefore he will not risk him against the Magpies.
Stats
Wilshere has featured in eight games this season in all competitions. However, the England midfielder has been limited to just four starts in the Premier League.
The former Arsenal midfielder has struggled with his injuries in the past, and therefore it is a wise decision from the Chilean to not risk him against the Magpies.
West Ham are going through a bad patch at the moment, having failed to register a victory in their last five games in all competitions.
The Hammers are without a win (two draws, two defeats) in their last four games in the Premier League, and surely they will be looking to get back to winning ways when they take on Newcastle.