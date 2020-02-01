Blog Competitions English Championship Fans react as Rangers winger Glenn Middleton joins Bradford on loan

1 February, 2020 Bradford, English Championship, Rangers, Scottish Premier League

Glasgow Rangers have confirmed today that Glenn Middleton will spend the second half of the season away from Ibrox as he joined Bradford on loan.

The Gers are well stocked in their attacking department and as such Steven Gerrard is finding difficult to provide a place for him in the squad at the moment.

The 20-year-old Scottish under-21 international played 28 times last season for Gers, and netted on five occasions.

He spent the first half of the 2019-20 campaign at Hibernian. The loan arrangement was cut short at the end of last year, as he found his game time limited following Martin Boyle’s return to fitness.

The young winger hasn’t played since the 2-2 draw with Livingston at the end of October.

However, he will join Yorkshire club Bradford in the second half of the campaign.

Many Rangers and Bradford fans have taken to Twitter to express their reaction. Here are some of the selected tweets:

Bradford find themselves seventh in the table in League Two with 47 points from 30 games.

Middleton is a talented young winger and will get regular first-team opportunities that will boost his confidence.

