Bournemouth have officially completed the signing of Liverpool striker Dominic Solanke.
The former Chelsea man looked all set to move to Crystal Palace on loan until the end of the season. However, issues over the 21-year-olds fitness, led to the powers that be at Selhurst Park to pull the plug on the deal.
Solanke did not play a part for Liverpool this season, but did make a host of appearances last season, following his move from Chelsea.
The return of Daniel Sturridge had seen Solanke fall further down the pecking order at Anfield. With The Reds top of the Premier League, it was highly unlikely the England international would gain valuable minutes by staying on Merseyside.
Speaking officially to afcbtv, on the clubs website, afcb.co.uk. Solanke spoke of the move. He said:
“I think the club is going somewhere. Over the past few years, they have been really good in the Premier League and had some good positional finishes as well. I think it’s a good club to be at, especially for someone of my age.
“I spoke with the manager this morning. He is a really nice guy. From playing and watching the Premier League, I know the sort of manager he is. I was excited to meet him and am really looking forward to working with him and seeing what he’s about.
“My main target is to score goals and, being a striker, hopefully I can get a few for the team and help the team get wins. Playing in the Premier League, every game is tough and together we can try to do as well as we can.”
Fans reaction
Liverpool fans have given a mixed reaction, with many understanding he needed to move on. The fee is one aspect that Reds fans are pleased with. Speculation on social media suggesting it to be around the £19m mark, with add-ons.
Moving to Bournemouth will give Solanke a chance to rejuvenate a career that promised so much at youth level, during his time with Chelsea. Solanke found his passage to the first-team football blocked by the array of talent at Stamford Bridge.
A similar scenario had unfolded at Liverpool. Bournemouth do have Callum Wilson, and Josh King as their striking options, but Solanke will have more chance of competing for regular football alongside the pair. This move is therefore the best thing that could have happened for the sake of Solanke’s career.