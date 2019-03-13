Fans react as Kieran Tripper is picked over Aaron Wan-Bissaka in Gareth Southgate’s Three Lions squad

England manager Gareth Southgate has named the 25-man squad to face Czech Republic and Montenegro in the Euros 2020 qualifiers, and many fans have expressed shock at the exclusion of Crystal Palace right-back Aaron Wan-Bissaka.
Manchester City’s Kyle Walker, Liverpool’s Trent Alexander-Arnold and Tottenham Hotspurs’ Kieran Trippier were picked ahead of the 21-year-old, and given the impressive form of the Palace starlet so far this term, some fans have taken to Twitter to disagree with Southgate’s decision.
They reckon Wan-Bissaka should have made it ahead of Trippier, and here is how they reacted:
Should be in over Trippier
— Seb Ellis (@_sebellis) March 13, 2019
Dier, Trippier, Barkley over Ward Prowse, Wan Bissaka and Maddison is criminal
— Andy Needham 🦊 (@amnthefox) March 13, 2019
Even worse that Tripper was picked over him
— Luke (@luke_parnell7) March 13, 2019
Trippier pic.twitter.com/CB93rZEVYl
— Fred (@FredTHFC99) March 13, 2019
No Wan Bissaka but Trippier?
— Jack.A (@thfcjack_) March 13, 2019
As good as @trentaa98 is, and @trippier2 has done previously, I have to say Aaron Wan-Bissaka has been the best English right-back this season #England #ENGCZE
— Matthew Nash (@mattnashmetro) March 13, 2019
Should Aaron Wan-Bissaka have made the England squad?
— The Sun Football ⚽ (@TheSunFootball) March 13, 2019
Aaron Wan-Bissaka is eligible to represent DR Congo and indeed already has at U20 level. You'd think this'd inspire Gareth Southgate to avoid repeating the mistakes he and Hodgson made with Zaha, but here we go again…
— Ben Wilson (@BenjiWilson) March 13, 2019
While Wan-Bissaka has only assisted twice in 27 Premier League games this term, he has performed excellently well, attracting the likes of Manchester United, Arsenal, Manchester City, Bayern Munich and Borussia Dortmund ahead of the summer transfer window, and he was widely tipped to be called up.
On the other hand, Trippier has a goal and three assists in 23 games for Tottenham, but he is yet to replicate the form that endeared him to fans at last summer’s World Cup in Russia and has struggled for consistency for the north London outfit thus far.
Wan-Bissaka is eligible to represent DR Congo having made an appearance for their under-20’s, but he represented England U20 and England U21 last year, and it remains to be seen if the Three Lions will risk losing him to the African side.