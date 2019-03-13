Blog Teams Tottenham Fans react as Kieran Tripper is picked over Aaron Wan-Bissaka in Gareth Southgate’s Three Lions squad

Fans react as Kieran Tripper is picked over Aaron Wan-Bissaka in Gareth Southgate’s Three Lions squad

13 March, 2019 Crystal Palace, English Premier League, General Football News, Site News, Tottenham


England manager Gareth Southgate has named the 25-man squad to face Czech Republic and Montenegro in the Euros 2020 qualifiers, and many fans have expressed shock at the exclusion of Crystal Palace right-back Aaron Wan-Bissaka.

Manchester City’s Kyle Walker, Liverpool’s Trent Alexander-Arnold and Tottenham Hotspurs’ Kieran Trippier were picked ahead of the 21-year-old, and given the impressive form of the Palace starlet so far this term, some fans have taken to Twitter to disagree with Southgate’s decision.

They reckon Wan-Bissaka should have made it ahead of Trippier, and here is how they reacted:

While Wan-Bissaka has only assisted twice in 27 Premier League games this term, he has performed excellently well, attracting the likes of Manchester United, Arsenal, Manchester City, Bayern Munich and Borussia Dortmund ahead of the summer transfer window, and he was widely tipped to be called up.

On the other hand, Trippier has a goal and three assists in 23 games for Tottenham, but he is yet to replicate the form that endeared him to fans at last summer’s World Cup in Russia and has struggled for consistency for the north London outfit thus far.

Wan-Bissaka is eligible to represent DR Congo having made an appearance for their under-20’s, but he represented England U20 and England U21 last year, and it remains to be seen if the Three Lions will risk losing him to the African side.

Andrea Radrizzani posts two word message on Twitter
Report: Andy Carroll could have played his final game for West Ham

About The Author

Alani Adefunmiloye

The Pep Guardiola of soccer writing? Contact: adefunmo1@gmail.com