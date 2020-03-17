Fans react as Everton looking to offload either Yerry Mina or Michael Keane

Everton fans feel that the club should keep Yerry Mina and sell Michael Keane instead in the summer transfer window to fund a move for Gabriel.
According to a recent report from The Mirror, Carlo Ancelotti will make the Lille centre-back his first signing of the summer.
The Everton boss is looking to bolster his defence in the summer transfer window and has earmarked as the Brazilian centre-back as the man around whom he can rebuild his defence.
The 22-year-old would cost in the region of £30million and talks are already underway at the senior level to complete the deal.
Some Everton fans feel that Gabriel would be a good addition to the squad.
Europe won't happen if EPL void league, which by the way they should. However Gabriel, Mina, Holgate and another CB I reckon. Sell Keane for around £12m. Bring Gibson back after another season loan. Asset worth developing. Good choice on Gabriel. NSNO
— Jeffrey hitchmough (@Jeffreyhitchmo1) March 16, 2020
Need to sell both to pay for him
— Inny Boys JFC (@InnyBoysFC) March 16, 2020
Watched gabriel last week looks half decent all left footed just what we need
— Brian sweeney (@SweeneyBlueboy) March 16, 2020
The report also claims that Ancelotti will have to sell either of Mina or Keane to free up space for Gabriel’s arrival. Many Everton fans feel that Mina has done well for the club, and that it is Keane who should be sold.
Keane joined Everton from Burnley for a reported fee of £25 million, but he has failed to live up to the expectations at Goodison Park. The 27-year-old has made 19 starts in the Premier League this season, but his performance has been below par. Here are some of the selected tweets from the Everton fans:
Mina? No way
— Jon Scoey (@scoeylad) March 16, 2020
get rid of keane
— luke (@_luke_1878_) March 16, 2020
We need to offload Keane as he is way more of a reliability. Idon't understand selling Mina, early on in the season he was one of our best players.
— SPE1878 (@spe1878) March 16, 2020
If true then Keane would be the one to go 💙⚽️💙
— Stephen (@Stephenah62) March 16, 2020
Surely Keane, not Mina
— Sebastian Ferns (@sebastian_ferns) March 16, 2020
If it's Mina, we riot 😤
— .ℓσυ. (@LouiseAmy91) March 16, 2020