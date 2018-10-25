Fans react as Cardiff City captain Sean Morrison says he wants Liverpool to win the EPL

Liverpool host struggling Cardiff City on Saturday as the 2018-19 English Premier League season enters matchday 10, and with the Reds level on points with Manchester City after seven wins and two draws, a victory against the Welsh side will go a long way.
The visitors’ skipper Sean Morrison has thrown his weight behind Liverpool in the title race, choosing them ahead of Manchester City when asked who he would want to see win the league this season.
“It’s a tough one to call. I’d love Liverpool to win it,” Morrison told Sky Sports.
“I would love Liverpool to win it just because for them to get a Premier League would be fantastic for the club and for the city. It’s such a famous club and there’s so much history behind it, but it’s going to take a lot to stop Man City.”
Clearly, he isn’t expecting Cardiff to challenge for the title and was more or less speaking as a fan.
However, some Premier League fans didn’t react kindly to Morrison’s comments, claiming he needs to be investigated for potential match-fixing.
Here is how some of them reacted to the defender’s wishes on Twitter.
Liverpool are yet to win the English Premier League title since it changed to a 20-club format, and after recording their best ever start to the competition this season, they look every inch like strong challengers.
Manchester City play Tottenham on Monday night, and the Anfield outfit will hope to win on Saturday and hope City drop points against Spurs.
Whatever happens on matchday 10, it’s still a long season ahead, and given the fierce competition at the top of the table, it promises to be a keenly-contested campaign.