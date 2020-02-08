Fans react as Barry Hearn emerges as a key figure in Newcastle takeover

There have been a lot of talks regarding a potential takeover at Newcastle United, but apart from crazy speculations, there hasn’t been anything concrete to get the fans excited.
Earlier this week, Shield Gazette reported that Amanda Staveley’s consortium, backed by the Saudi Arabian crown sovereign wealth fund, in conjunction with property magnates Simon and David Reuben, are still keen on getting a deal for Newcastle United.
Newcastle United fans have grown tired of Mike Ashley’s management, and the majority of them wants to see a change in ownership.
According to latest reports from the Daily Mail, Barry Hearn has emerged as a key figure in the takeover process.
The report claims that Hearn has introduced financier Amanda Staveley to the representatives of Prince Mohammed bin Salman at Anthony Joshua’s world heavyweight title fight against Andy Ruiz Jnr in Saudi Arabia last month, which led to her putting together a £340million bid funded by the country’s sovereign wealth fund.
The former Leyton Orient owner is well connected in Saudi after his company Matchroom Sport negotiated the deal to take the Joshua fight to Diriyah.
Many Newcastle fans have taken to Twitter to express their reaction. Some of them feel that probably there’s a deal going on behind the scene, while there are others who are not getting carried away.
Les Dennis, Michael Barrymore, and Christopher Biggins are believed to be key players in a consortium led by Anthea turner who are reported to be in an advanced stage in the purchase of #nufc
— nachodog (@nachodog47) February 8, 2020
It could be a consortium of all world’s richest people, as well as all associated fixers / hangers-on, but it comes down to one man’s desire to sell. Or not. I’m veering towards ‘not’ for Ashley, as there are too many fringe benefits for him whilst running #nufc on the cheap.
— GeordieRadge (@GeordieRadge) February 8, 2020
I think it's getting more and more closer to the truth, it's either so close do done or it has already failed after so many names being disclosed after all, although Barry Hearn doesnt involve to the takeover at all
— Robin Chan (@robinthebest) February 7, 2020
Who’s next? Trump?
— Bobby (@bobsta___) February 7, 2020
"Too many cooks, spoil the broth" comes to mind.
— Alice (@Alicenufc9) February 7, 2020
Getting awful busy with revealing members of Staveleys gang all of a sudden….
— Conor Bennett (@CBennett_12) February 7, 2020