Fans react after Daniel James spoke for the first time since Leeds failed move

Leeds United were close to signing Daniel James on the transfer deadline day last month, but the deal collapsed in the final hours.
James, who didn’t play in Swansea’s last game, has returned to training and spoke for the first time after his failed transfer move to Leeds.
The Welsh winger expressed no bitterness about the failed move after City’s former chairman, Huw Jenkins, refused to sign it off.
Jenkins left his post 48 hours later and attacked Swansea’s owners, who were ready to sanction a deal for James to join Leeds on loan till the end of the season with a view to a £7m permanent transfer if United were promoted to the Premier League.
The 21-year-old completed his medical at Leeds, but late disagreement over the payment of a £1.5m loan fee complicated negotiations on the deadline day. According to the Yorkshire Evening Post, Leeds were angered by Jenkins’ refusal to resolve the issue.
The report claims that Leeds could move for him again in the summer. Some Leeds fans took to social networking site Twitter to express their reaction on James’ comments. Here are some of the selected tweets:
