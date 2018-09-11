Blog Competitions Scottish Premier League Fans compare Celtic’s Kieran Tierney and Liverpool’s Andy Robertson on Twitter

Football fans love to compare between players. And after Scotland’s 2-0 win over Albania, some fans took to social networking site Twitter to discuss who is better between Andy Robertson and Kieran Tierney.

Robertson, who is reportedly on £50k-per-week wages at Liverpool, has established himself as a key player for Jurgen Klopp. Initially, he struggled for regular games, but gradually developed into an important player for the side.

He is further improving and is one of the first names on the team-sheet. Defensively solid, and equally dangerous going forward, Robertson’s main weapon lies in his crossing and ball distribution from the flanks.

On the other hand, Tierney is arguably the best left-back in the Scottish Premier League. He is head and shoulders above the rest, and the best thing about his game is his consistency.

He is physically very fit, and always gives his best on the pitch. His positional sense is brilliant and could go on to become one of the world’s best in a few years’ time.

Here are some of the best tweets from football fans about them:

