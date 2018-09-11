Fans compare Celtic’s Kieran Tierney and Liverpool’s Andy Robertson on Twitter

Football fans love to compare between players. And after Scotland’s 2-0 win over Albania, some fans took to social networking site Twitter to discuss who is better between Andy Robertson and Kieran Tierney.
Robertson, who is reportedly on £50k-per-week wages at Liverpool, has established himself as a key player for Jurgen Klopp. Initially, he struggled for regular games, but gradually developed into an important player for the side.
He is further improving and is one of the first names on the team-sheet. Defensively solid, and equally dangerous going forward, Robertson’s main weapon lies in his crossing and ball distribution from the flanks.
On the other hand, Tierney is arguably the best left-back in the Scottish Premier League. He is head and shoulders above the rest, and the best thing about his game is his consistency.
He is physically very fit, and always gives his best on the pitch. His positional sense is brilliant and could go on to become one of the world’s best in a few years’ time.
Here are some of the best tweets from football fans about them:
Kieran Tierney is by far the best left back in Scotland, and is absolutely different class most weekends but he’s not better than Andy Robertson
— leigh. (@leighferrol) September 11, 2018
Robertson is no Kieran Tierney that’s for sure!
— Alex McGeorge (@Alexmcgeorge) September 11, 2018
Kieran Tierney > Andy Robertson
— Robbo (@Scott9Robertson) September 10, 2018
Kieran Tierney and Andy Robertson on the left hand side for Scotland are class👌👍
— Darren Burns (@darrenburns86) September 10, 2018
With the exception of annual salary, Andy Robertson is inferior to Kieran Tierney in every way.
— QuickBen67 (@GazMac77) September 10, 2018
Pretty Obvious to me that Kieran Tierney is a far better left back/Wing Back than Robertson…..
— Mike Foster (@fozzie74) September 10, 2018