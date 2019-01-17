Fans and team-mates react as Mousa Dembele says goodbye to Tottenham

Mousa Dembele has said an emotional farewell to Tottenham Hotspur after six-and-a-half-years at the club.
An announcement this morning confirmed the Belgian is joining Chinese Super League club, Guangzhou R&F. The fee for the transfer is believed to be around £11m.
Much-loved by Spurs fans, it comes as no surprise that his departure has been met with sorrow.
The move was officially announced shortly after 9am this morning. Tottenham fans, young and old took to Twitter to share their views.
Tottenham’s Twitter account has continued throughout the day to pay tribute to the midfielder.
Dembele himself posted farewell tweets, acknowledging the fans for their great support throughout his time in North London.
This once again brought further tributes to the player from Spurs supporters.
Harry Kane and Michel Vorm left their own personal messages of goodwill towards their now former team-mate.
Overall the 31-year-old made 249-appearances, scoring ten goals for The Lilywhites.
The former Fulham man will now prepare for the start of the 2019 Chinese Super League season. It all kicks off on March the 1st.
Guangzhou will be hoping to improve on last season’s 10th placed finish. Dembele will be the biggest name at the club, with the other overseas players being Israeli international Eran Zahavi, and Brazilians Renatinho and Junior Urso. The club are managed by former Yugoslavian internatonal Dragan Stoijkovic.