Fabrizio Romano: West Ham keen on Napoli centre-back Nikola Maksimovic

According to transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, West Ham United have opened talks with Serie A giants Napoli for centre-back Nikola Maksimovic.

While there isn’t any agreement yet between both sides, negotiations are ongoing.





Gianluca Di Marzio has revealed that the Hammers have tabled a bid for the Serbian international, with Fulham also keeping tabs on him as manager Scott Parker looks to bolster his defence after shipping 10 goals and picking up zero points in three Premier League games.

Everton have also been linked with Maksimovic, with CalcioNapoli24 claiming in August that he could be reuniting with manager Carlo Ancelotti at Goodison Park.

The Toffees are still in need of a centre-back following injuries to Mason Holgate and Jarrad Branthwaite, and the 28-year-old could be back on their radar.

West Ham, Everton and Fulham would have to pay between £14 million and £19 million to have a chance of signing Maksimovic before next Tuesday, and the Serbian is expected to be sold if Kalidou Koulibaly remains at the club.

He also has just a season left on his deal, and the Italians can’t afford to lose him for free next summer when they have the chance to cash in on him before the deadline.