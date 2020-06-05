Fabrizio Romano: Tottenham Hotspur are in talks with Eric Dier over a new contract, he is close to signing

According to Italian transfer expert and football journalist Fabrizio Romano, Tottenham Hotspur are in talks with Eric Dier over a new contract and the player is close to signing.

At the moment, Eric Dier’s new contract ✍🏻 #THFC — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) June 5, 2020

The 26-year-old has just a year left on his current deal and has already been linked with a summer exit.

However, it appears that boss Jose Mourinho is a fan of the versatile England international, and a contract extension could indeed be on the cards.

Dier can play at centre-back and defensive midfield but wants to play in defence permanently and has already expressed a desire to play regularly in the position.

One of the reasons why the Englishman had stalled on signing a new deal all along was because he wanted to be assured that he will be a major player in Mourinho’s first-team plans going forward.

The duo of Davinson Sánchez and Toby Alderweireld appears to be the Portuguese first-choice defensive pairing, with Japhet Tanganga providing cover, and it remains to be seen if Dier can force his way into a centre-back spot.

Moussa Sissoko, Harry Winks and Tanguy Ndombele are also ahead of him in the pecking order in midfield, and it will be interesting to see if he will able to become a part of the starting XI again going forward.